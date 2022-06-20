Tina Knowles-Lawson Teases Beyoncé's 'Renaissance': 'She Put 2 Years of Love Into This' (Exclusive)

"I’m a fan too. I’m very, very excited," she said. "I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it."

"She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights [she spent] all night working," she added of Renaissance, which is due out July 29. "I can’t wait for the world to hear it."

Another family member Tina's proud of? Her 10-year-old granddaughter, Blue Ivy, Beyonce and JAY-Z's eldest child. "She’s just blossoming and turning into her mother," Tina praised.

While Tina eagerly awaits Renaissance's release, she passed the time by stepping out to support her longtime pal, Holly Robinson Peete, at HollyRod Foundation's 2022 DesignCare Gala.

The charity offers medical, physical, and emotional support to individuals living with Parkinson's disease as well as families of children with autism. Much of their work is done at RJ's Place, a facility that provides free access to families and individuals living with Parkinson’s disease or autism.

"I’ve been a fan of Holly's since 21 Jump Street. I didn’t know her then, but when I came to L.A... I was like, 'I just wanna meet her.' I had heard about all of her work with autism, which is so important because for so many people, they don’t have the resources and the treatment is very expensive," Tina said. "She is so dedicated to getting the word out."

"Even personally, I’ve had friends move here with autistic kids and she’s hooked them up with all the organizations. She helped one of my godchildren get in college. This work is super important," she added. "... I think it's just so badly needed. I’m a big fan of hers. Personally, she’s like my little sister. We're like family."