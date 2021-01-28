Tim Robbins Files For Divorce From Gratiela Brancusi After They Secretly Got Married

Tim Robbins and his wife, Gratiela Brancusi, are splitting after quietly tying the knot, ET can confirm.

According to court records obtained by ET, 62-year-old Robbins filed for divorce on Jan. 25. The two have no children together. While it is unclear when they got married, he did bring her to the premiere of his HBO show, Here and Now, back in February 2018.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Robbins does have two sons, 31-year-old John Henry and 28-year-old Miles, with his ex, 74-year-old Susan Sarandon. Robbins and Sarandon dated for more than 20 years before calling it quits in 2009. Sarandon went on to date 43-year-old Jonathan Bricklin, but they broke up in 2015.

