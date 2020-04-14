TikTok Stars Charli D'Amelio and Lil Huddy Have Officially Broken Up

Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson (aka Lil Huddy) have officially called it quits. The TikTok stars took to their Instagram Story to share the news, which came just months after they first started hanging out.

In her post, 15-year-old D'Amelio, who recently became the most-followed person on TikTok, revealed that she decided to post about the split since her followers have watched "mine and chase's relationship from the start."

D'Amelio wrote that it "hurts" her to share the news of her breakup, but insisted that the decision was "what's best for the both of us."

"we are still close friends and i would not change that for anything! i truly have so much love for chase and wish nothing but the best for him!" she wrote. "it makes me so happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."

The social media star ended her post by apologizing for taking "so long" to tell her fans about the split, writing, "i wanted to take the time to process it for myself."

"breakups are tough for anyone, so i'd really rather not talk about it anymore," she added.

In his post, Hudson, 17, said that "while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together."

"charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her," he wrote. "we will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life."

He also echoed D'Amelio's apology for the delayed reveal of their split.

"we are sorry it's taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first," he wrote. "it has been incredibly hard for both of us so please respect our privacy as we both start this new chapter."

Back in February, Hudson told ET that he and D'Amelio were exclusive, but not officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

"I'm taking it as slow as humanly possible before I pop the question [of asking her to be my girlfriend]," he said. "But we are very exclusive and very into each other."

"We took a long time because at first it was just fun, poking jokes and a little bit of flirting here and there -- and then it really took off later," he added.

Lately, D'Amelio has been hanging out with 15-year-old Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, whom she met "through TikTok a long time ago."

"We're all very close with the people that we talk to a lot, and he was super super sweet to me when I met him and had so much fun dancing with him and him teaching me acting, so it's just fun," she told ET earlier this month. "He just made up a dance that went very viral, so it was cool to see that and he was like, 'I hang out with Charli one day and I’m a dancer,' so that was super fun to see, but he's really sweet."

