TikTok Star Chase Hudson on Romance With Charli D'Amelio and Why They're Not Putting Labels on It (Exclusive)

Fans can't get enough of Chase Hudson and his TikToks, but they also want to know what's going on between him and fellow TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

ET caught up with the 17-year-old Stockton, California, native to set the record straight on his romance with D'Amelio and their unique relationship.

"Not officially," Hudson replies when asked if he and D'Amelio are a couple. "It's exclusive, we're not talking to anyone else. We really like each other, we just don't wanna put a label on it yet. I told her I wanna take my time and make sure everything's right for me before I make it official."

Hudson and D'Amelio have been "unofficially together" for about a month and a half, he says, adding that she was the one who asked him if he wanted to be exclusive.

"Yeah, it was like, 'Do you wanna be exclusive? We need to be exclusive with each other and start taking things more seriously,' because we started talking to each other about how we felt," she reveals. "We took a long time because at first it was just fun, poking jokes and a little bit of flirting here and there -- and then it really took off later."

Hudson, however, says the two will take things further "when the time is right," but what most stood out about her was the fact that she was shy around him.

"Most people are comfortable around me, and the fact that she was shy showed a lot of character in her and I was like, 'Oh, this is, like, genuine," he explains. "It was really, really cute. Like when I first went on our first few dates there was something different about her…People say that everyone's different, but not that many people have her personality and I think it really stands out."

Their relationship really took off right after their first kiss. "I think we were on a date in Santa Monica and that was really cute," he shares. "And then during that day none of us, we didn't even film it or anything. We were just, like, off in our own little fairy land. It was cute."

The two have not said "I love you," and that's because Hudson wants to take things slow. Meanwhile, their relationship doesn't affect their time or friendships at the Hype House, the Los Angeles home where 19 content creators and members live and stay when they are in town.

"It doesn't really affect anything, because she's a part of the team and when she comes around everyone loves everybody here," Hudson explains. "We've always been close to her and I cared a lot about her during her path to success."

Hudson and D'Amelio's relationship also goes beyond their attraction, with him cheering her on as she started her TikTok and gained fame. Admitting that D'Amelio was affected by the early negative comments she was receiving, Hudson says that he told her not to quit social media and to continue posting content.

"I'm just like, 'Charli, this doesn't happen to a lot of people. Keep posting. Keep going. You're gonna do big things in life, you just can't focus on what they have to say,'" he recalls. "And look where she is today."

D'Amelia's reach on TikTok is 26.3 million followers, and a chance to meet her idol Jennifer Lopez. Hudson, on his end, boasts 12.7 million followers on the platform. So should fans expect to see more videos of the two together? "Of course. Always. We'll always be dancing around," he says. "We just kinda have fun."

For more on Hudson, including his hopes of starting a singing career, what his parents think of his TikTok fame and what's next for him, watch the video above.