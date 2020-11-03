TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Addresses Her Haters to Raise Awareness

TikTok star Charlie D'Amelio is trying to raise awareness and inspire her followers! The 15-year-old dancer appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she opened up about teaming up with her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, for a good cause.

"We paired up with UNICEF for Internet Safety Day and talking about how cyberbullying really can affect people," Charli explained during Tuesday night's appearance. "I feel like it's really important to raise awareness about that because a lot of people don't like talking about the hate they get."

Charli went on to get personal about her own experiences, saying, "I know, especially me, I get a lot. I'd rather use the platform that I have now to talk and raise awareness because yeah it hurts when I'm getting it like [as] me, but it hurts the same when I'm in school and someone would comment, 'Oh, you're ugly,' under my Instagram post and I had, like, 40 followers. It hurts the same. So I feel like it's very very important raising awareness about that and just showing everyone it's OK to not be OK, you just have to know that these people aren't worth your time."

Charli also took the time to show host Jimmy Fallon some of her signature dance moves.

Charli is also getting some love from fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson, who has been dating her for the last few months. Back in February, Chase opened up to ET about the cyberbullying Charli has received.

"I'm just like, 'Charli, this doesn't happen to a lot of people. Keep posting. Keep going. You're gonna do big things in life, you just can't focus on what they have to say,'" he said at the time. "And look where she is today."

For more from Charli, including her exclusive interview with ET about meeting and dancing with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl, watch the clip below: