Tiger Woods Shares Photo and Health Update on His Recovery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods appears to be in good spirits. The pro golfer shared a photo of himself and gave an update on his recovery after his severe car crash in February. Woods, 45, is seen smiling and on crutches at a golf course with his "faithful rehab partner," his dog, by his side.

"My course is coming along faster than I am 😃. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend," the athlete wrote alongside the snap.

Woods was involved in a car accident in California on Feb. 23 which left him hospitalized with serious injuries. Woods had to be pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The vehicle he was driving was totaled after it traveled several hundred feet from the center divider, hit a tree and rolled over several times.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed that the primary cause of the crash was speed.

During a press conference, Villanueva said that Woods was driving 84 to 87 miles per hour during the crash before he hit a tree. Villanueva stressed that "no preferential treatment" was given to Woods and that they were only able to release the findings of the crash with his permission.

He said that they did not conduct a field sobriety test at the time because it was inappropriate given the seriousness of Woods' injuries. Powers said that there was no evidence of impairment, alcohol, narcotics or any evidence of medication in the vehicle or on Woods, and that there was no evidence he was on his cell phone or driving during the accident.

At the time, Woods said he was continuing to focus on his recovery and family following the close of the investigation.

"I am so grateful to both of the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911," he wrote. "I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital. I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time."

For more on Woods, see below.