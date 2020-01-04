'Tiger King's Joe Exotic Quarantined as Precaution After Being Transferred to New Federal Prison

Joe Exotic is currently in quarantine while behind bars.

ET has learned that Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- was transferred from a county jail, where he was being held since his sentencing in January, to a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Due to concerns surrounding the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, the Tiger King star was quarantined as a safety precaution upon his arrival at the prison, which is currently a standard procedure for all inmates currently checking into any prison due to the circumstances.

During the 14-day quarantine, ET has learned that Exotic is not able to make any telephone calls or check and send emails.

Exotic -- a former zookeeper who is one of the main subjects in the megahit true crime documentary Tiger King -- was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted on an array of charges, including two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 other wildlife violations.

Many of the crimes in question were examined thoroughly in the recent Netflix documentary.

From jail, Exotic filed a $94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior, as well as his one-time business partner Jeff Lowe.

For more on the ongoing legal drama surrounding Exotic -- and the documentary which has become an enormous hit while people have been staying home and socially distancing -- check out the video below.