'Tiger King': Where Are Joe Exotic, Caroline Baskin and Everyone Else Now

When the big cat enthusiast-turned-zoo owner-turned-magician-turned-country singer-turned-presidential candidate-turned-gubernatorial hopeful-turned-inmate isn't even the most colorful character in your cast of colorful characters, you know you have one helluva television series on your hands.

Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness centers on Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin, but also introduces a polyamorous Svengali, an in-over-his-head reality TV producer and a Libertarian agent of chaos, among so many more. But what became of everyone after cameras stopped rolling?

JOE EXOTIC

Joe Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel) is serving a 22-year prison sentence for of murder-for-hire (among other charges) at Grady County Jail in Oklahoma -- where from he filed a $94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service and Jeff Lowe.

CAROLE BASKIN

Carole Baskin runs Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, and posts daily videos on her YouTube channel. (Which, unfortunately, no longer begin with "Hey all you cool cats and kittens...") Both she and husband Howard Baskin spoke out against the docuseries and reiterated that Carole did not feed her late ex-husband to a tiger.

JEFF LOWE

Joe Exotic's one-time business partner ultimately assumed control of Greater Wynnewood Zoo, which he has plans to relocate behind a casino, rebrand as the Oklahoma Zoo and open during summer 2020. Lowe and his wife, Lauren, recently hired a new "#HotNanny."

"DOC" ANTLE

Despite the allegations made against him, Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle is running The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), which remained open for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. The staff released a statement saying it was "disappointed" by Tiger King and the "less-than-flattering mistruths" about their lifestyle choices.

JOHN FINLAY

Joe Exotic's second husband (though Finlay asserts they were never legally married) still lives in Oklahoma with his fiancé, Stormey Sanders, but has not been to G.W. Zoo in years and no longer keeps in touch with any of the staff. He is now six years sober and has new teeth.

DILLON PASSAGE

Joe Exotic's fourth and final (as of now) husband resides in Florida, where the couple once faked living in Belize after fleeing G.W. Zoo. Passage and Joe are still married. "I don't care for the spotlight," he said on Instagram. "And frankly, I don't really care what people think about me or my life."

ERIK COWIE, JOHN "RINK" REINKE & "SAFF" SAFFERY

None of Joe's most trusted keepers are still working at the zoo. Cowie and Reinke now work at a restaurant and auto repair shop, respectively, while Saff -- who, you'll remember, got his arm taken off by a tiger -- left the park in 2018 in the wake of Joe's departure.

RICK KIRKHAM

The filmmaker and would-be reality show producer now lives in Bodø, Norway, with his wife, Kristin, and their dogs. Kirkham says he is currently deciding on what his next project will be and of the interest in his personal life following the docuseries, exclaims: "Seriously people?!"

JOSHUA DIAL

The Walmart employee-turned-campaign manager lives in Oklahoma with his fiancé, Jackie. "I did this documentary for three reasons," he wrote on Facebook. "The truth about Travis’ death, the truth about Joes true political allegiance, and most important the tigers." He is no longer working in politics.