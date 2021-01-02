Tiffany Haddish and Common Heat Up the Silhouette Challenge With Steamy TikTok Post

Tiffany Haddish and Common are turning up the heat on TikTok. The pair joined up to deliver a particularly steamy version on the platform's popular #SilhouetteChallenge.

For those unfamiliar with the viral trend, it involves a person dressed in full, typically loose-fitting clothing, before jump-cutting to that same person stripped down, back-lit in red light, flaunting their figure in silhouette, typically in a doorway.

For Haddish, it wasn't enough to just strip down -- she wanted to give fans a surprise and include her special someone.

Haddish took to TikTok on Sunday to share the post which begins with her, by herself, in a red trench coat, set to Paul Anka's "Put Your Head On My Shoulder." Quickly, the music changes up to Doja Cat's "Streets" and Haddish is revealed in silhouette, seemingly rocking only her undergarments.

Soon, Common joins her in the narrow doorway, and the pair don't hold back as they grind on one another and lock lips.

Although leave it to Haddish to end her post with a laugh. Halfway through making out, the actress' wig falls off and they can't help but crack up.

Haddish and Common first met while filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen, but were not romantically linked until April 2020, when the two went on a virtual Bumble date while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sparks started to fly. A few months later, they were seen at a Black Lives Matter protest together.

Haddish confirmed the pair were a couple in August, while sitting down on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, and shared, "This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!"

"I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship," she added. "I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him."

