Tia Mowry on Why She Feels ‘Blessed’ Following Divorce Announcement (Exclusive)

Tia Mowry isn't letting anything keep her down. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala on Monday, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Mowry at the elegant event, and she smiled broadly as she reflected on how she was feeling just weeks after she announced that her and her husband, Cory Hardrict are ending their marriage after 14 years.

"I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed, I feel very honored to be here," Mowry shared. "I am all about women empowerment, and supporting women."

Since announcing the news of her divorce earlier this month, Mowry has been met with overwhelming support and love from her famous friends and devoted fans.

"I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," Mowry shared with a warm smile. "I'm so grateful of the community and the fans that I have."

"I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing... it has just been [amazing]," she added. "I feel so blessed."

Mowry also addressed how her and Hardrict's two children -- 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo -- are holding up amid the big life changes.

"They are doing amazing," Mowry shared. "Cairo, she is so wonderful. She's awesome... and they're all so happy. And that means the world to me, my children."

As for how she defines this next, exciting chapter in her life, Mowry used one key word: "Authenticity."

"I think authenticity, it's very magical. When you are living in your truth, and your honesty, I feel like amazing, wonderful things happen," Mowry shared. "And so I just want to encourage all of the women out there to live in their truth and to live in their authenticity."

Mowry shared the news of her divorce with her fans in a note on her Instagram on Oct. 4.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote next to a picture of her and Hardrict. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

