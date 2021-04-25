Thomas Vinterberg Dedicates Best International Film Oscar to Late Daughter Ida After Her Tragic Death

Danish director Thomas Vinterberg held back tears during his speech as he accepted the Best International Feature Film Oscar for Another Round at the Academy Awards on Sunday, paying tribute to his late daughter, Ida.

Ida, who pressed her father to adapt his play of the same title into a movie and was set to play the daughter of the character Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), died in a car accident four days into filming. The film is about four high school teachers who test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood.

"Mads, you gave us your finest. Not just for the film, but for my daughter as well," Vinterberg said during his speech. "And I'll never forget it. ... So we wanted to make a film that celebrates life."

Vinterberg then talked about the tragic death of his daughter.

"And four days into shooting, the impossible happened. An accident on a highway took my daughter away," he said. "Someone looking into a cell phone. And we miss her, and I love her."

"Two months before we shot this movie, two months before she died, she was in Africa," he continued. "She sent me a letter, she had just read the script, and loved it. She felt seen by this. And she was supposed to be in this. And if anyone dares to believe that she's here with us somehow, you'll be able to see her clapping and cheering with us. We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument."

Vinterberg dedicated the award to Ida.

"So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle," he said. "Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, I don't know. But this one is for you. Thank you so much."

Powerful speech. Best International Film #Oscars2021 went to “Another Round”. Director Thomas Vinterberg said the movie was about life, but 4 days into filming his daughter was killed. She was supposed to be in the film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yI4UL23BCj — Rebecca Aguilar (@RebeccaAguilar) April 26, 2021

Follow along at ETonline.com for all our Oscars live updates, including the Oscars winners list, updated as trophies are handed out.