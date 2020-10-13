This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 begins in a few hours, but the deals are already here!
We may never walk a mile in Oprah's shoes, but now it's possible to walk a mile in Oprah-loved shoes for less. Vionic, the podiatrist-approved, ultra-comfortable shoes are part of Prime Day 2020. Prime shoppers can save up to 73% on the sneakers and casual shoes while supplies last.
The cozy Vionic brand were featured on the cover of Oprah's O, The Oprah Magazine back in 2018 and they're still the favorites of feet everywhere. The brand offers sneakers, like the ones worn by Oprah on the cover, as well as sandals and slippers.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! If shoes good enough for Oprah aren't reason enough, it's time to shop all of the other fashionable designer shoes and more that are on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses are hosting sales right alongside your favorite luxury brands. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We expect to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week, including electronics, travel gear,designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry and more.
Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. Yep, it just got better, Prime account holders!
Check out ET Style's top picks for Vionic footwear deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale.
