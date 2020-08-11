'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She's Ended Her Engagement to Jaime Lincoln Smith

Susan Kelechi Watson wants to clarify that she is single. The 38-year-old This Is Us star subtly shared the news that she is no longer engaged to Jaime Lincoln Smith on her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

"And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year. #TwentyTwenty," she wrote.

Susan Kelechi Watson/Instagram Story

Her post was seemingly in reference to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden had been elected as the next President of the United States with Sen. Kamala Harris as his Vice President.

Watson also posted a photo of Biden and Harris on Instagram, writing, "The Next President and Vice President of these United States! JOE BIDEN and history maker KAMALA HARRIS!!! #bidenharris2020 (Cue @howard1867 going nuts🙌🏽)."

She has deleted all posts with Smith on her social media, including her engagement post.

Watson first announced the news of her engagement in September 2019, showing off her sapphire engagement ring.

In November 2019, she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about planning for marriage.

"I'm excited about it! I'm super excited!" Watson said. "What I know so far is that [marriage] comes with its up and its downs and that's a good start. Right?"