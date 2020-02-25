'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Randall Isn't Sweating His First Therapy Session (Exclusive)

Randall is taking one step forward in prioritizing his mental health.

On Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "Clouds," Randall (Sterling K. Brown) prepares for his first therapy session to deal with his anxiety, finally taking the advice of his loved ones to seek out professional help. Unfortunately, a weekend away at the family cabin didn't do Randall much good when it comes to feeling refreshed and anew, as Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) quickly notices.

"Mom's getting the results for her MRI this afternoon and I can tell she's a little nervous," Randall explains to Beth in ET's exclusive sneak peek. "Just really hate not being there in person."

"But hey, that's something you can talk about in therapy, right?" Beth suggests, before telling her husband how "proud" she is of him taking this "big step." But Randall being Randall tries to downplay the importance his first therapy appointment, prompting Beth to follow his lead. "No big deal," she says.

So no more therapy talk for the time being. Next on the Pearson family agenda? Youngest daughter Annie's upcoming birthday -- and Beth's wish to gift her an iPhone, something Randall isn't too keen on. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to find out why.

When Brown spoke with ET over the weekend, he revealed that Randall's mental health journey continues to be a focal point as the remaining episodes of the season unfurl.

"From the previews you know that Randall goes to therapy and that's a really interesting thing that we're gonna be exploring," he told ET's Nischelle Turner at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. "We know that Kevin now knows about his mom's ailment, so there's a chance for them to connect over that."

"I just shot something, the second to last episode, 417, was one of the hardest things I think I've done since the beginning of the show," Brown shared. "Randall's really trying to figure out his own mental health. The things that he's done that's been beneficial and the things that he's done that could be done better. And so he's really coming to terms with that in that episode."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.