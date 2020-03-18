'This Is Us' Season 4 Finale Will Be an Emotional Rollercoaster: Watch the Teaser

This Is Us is nearing the end of its latest chapter.

As NBC's family drama looks to wrap up season four next week, a new finale teaser debuted following Tuesday's penultimate episode and set the table for the last episode of the season.

Titled "Strangers: Part Two," the episode will serve as a bookend to the season four premiere, which introduced viewers to new characters like Kate and Toby's grown-up son, Jack (Blake Stadnik), and Deja's love interest, Malik (Asante Blackk).

The teaser sets up what's sure to be an emotional rollercoaster, with Jack's partner, Lucy (Auden Thornton), suffering pregnancy complications, as well as Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin's (Justin Hartley) simmering feud coming to a head. It also reveals the return of fan-favorite Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), who last appeared in season two.

Watch the promo below.

The season four finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

