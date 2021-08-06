'This Is Us' Creator Teases Final Season Premiere

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman dropped an enticing Easter egg for the final season heading into the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, Fogelman posted on Twitter a screenshot of the supposed episode title for the anticipated sixth season, alongside the tweet, "One down."

The upcoming premiere episode, which will air midseason in 2022 on NBC, is not titled "The #$%^@$%#*&," ET confirmed. But as Fogelman revealed in a follow-up tweet, it "has the right amount of letters though, so do your thing."

The This Is Us writers replied to Fogelman's original tweet, calling the episode "a doozy."

The cryptic episode title can certainly be interpreted many different ways. Is it a reaction to the shocking finale twist that revealed Kate (Chrissy Metz) to be marrying Philip (guest star Chris Geere) or something unrelated? Going off of This Is Us' signature red herrings and penchant for misdirects, we're betting on the latter. What is the "#$%^@$%#*&" a placeholder for?

Studio informed me that there's confusion and asked if I wanted to clarify that this is not the title of our first episode.



Nope. I just didn't want to spoil anything and I'm old and bad at internet.



It's the right amount of letters though, so do your thing. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/BKPgJ0rhOF — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 7, 2021

Following the May 25 finale, Fogelman explained that the Kate twist, revealed during a wedding flash-forward, was always part of the grand plan.

"Chris is going to be a big part of the show next year... We owe a lot of him," he told a handful of reporters, including ET, at the time. "He's an actor we've been following for a while and are big fans of on the show. It's obviously a plot point that we've known was coming for quite some time -- Kate's second wedding -- and we knew it would be revealed at the end of the season. We actually had Chris come down and meet with Chrissy much earlier in the season under severe testing protocols and everything so we could put them together and feel them out, because it was such an unusual season of shooting."

"One of the things I loved about this finale and the execution when it was all done is despite multiple reveals of marriages not quite working out, when you come to that period in the future, everyone feels good," Fogelman added. "On first viewing, you're registering the twist and shock of what you're seeing, but on second viewing, you can see the feeling and the smiles that exist in that moment. That was something we were trying to capture."

Metz admitted that it was "hard to digest" that Kate was moving on romantically from Toby.

"It's hard for me because Chris Sullivan is my ride or die. That is my boy," the actress said in May. "I remember when Dan and I had the conversation about what was going to go down, I was literally crying on the Zoom. I know that is not a surprise for anybody but there's this beautiful chapter that we know has ended and that he was so instrumental in all the growth that Kate had, and I think that's what's so bittersweet about relationships. You're like, 'I made that person better! And now they're happier!' But that's the point of life, right? Is the evolution of who we are as people and our soul, our spirit, our mind, and so while it is really hard to digest... I can't wait to see and discover what has happened in the relationship to see this moment in time five years in the future. You know it's going to be good. It's going to be really good."

