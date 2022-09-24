'They Cloned Tyrone' Teaser: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris & Jamie Foxx Investigate Funky Government Experiments

There's something funky going down, and only three people are capable of handling the investigation -- John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx.

Netflix dropped the first teaser for its upcoming mystery film, They Cloned Tyrone, featuring the threesome as an unlikely trio thrust onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment. Foxx introduced fans to the first look at the caper during Netflix's Tudum fan event on Saturday, and as expected, it was worth the wait!

The footage begins with the three friends in an elevator, slowly descending to the basement floor. Their tense silence breaks when Foxx breaks into song, ad-libbing his unique lyrics to the tune of "I'm Going Down."

"I'm going down, to the underground," Foxx sings into the barrel of his gun as Boyega and Parris side-eye him. "Hope ni***s don't drown and get back up--"

Parris picks up the song's thread, singing, "Right now. Let a motherf**ker try me. Ooh, he gonna die beside me. I don't know why, why why..."

The elevator doors open, cutting the duo's singing off and leading them into a lab inhabited by one man in a lab coat. Boyega shoves the man into the wall as his friends investigate the lab, demanding that he tell them what is going on in the bunker. The scientist says, "We're everywhere," which sets off a montage of scenes showing a mysterious organization watching Black people from an underground bunker.

"Somebody is conducting experiments on us," Parris says as footage shows the three attempting to investigate the conspiracy as more people disappear.

They Cloned Tyrone marks the directorial debut of Juel Taylor, who also penned the screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier.