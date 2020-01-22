These Are the Haircuts That'll Rule 2020, Celebrity Hairstylists Say

Thinking of switching up your look this year?

Whether you're contemplating a big chop or just wanting to polish up, it's easier to make a hair decision when you have some guidance.

Thus, we've asked today's most sought-after celebrity hairstylists to give us their thoughts on what they're predicting to be the biggest haircut trends for 2020. The '70s-inspired shag continues to be popular from fall, while bangs, layers and rounded silhouettes for curly hair are becoming top choices.

Get inspired to try a new 'do by reading up on the biggest haircut trends of 2020, according to the professionals.

Modern Shag

"A popular trend coming back in 2020 is a modern shag. It is an effortlessly chic tribute to the '70s statement cut, pairing natural texture with soft layers and a wispy fringe. The look has a wild energy with a low maintenance edge, making at-home styling a breeze. To embrace one’s own texture, apply a moisturizing product, like Milbon’s Wave Defining Cream, on damp hair and diffuse until dry."

--Anh Co Tran, co-owner of Ramirez Tran Salon and celebrity hairstylist to Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Biel, Aimee Song

Rounded Textured Hair

"Naturally curly hair is a trend that’s been on the rise and is here to stay for 2020 and beyond. Curly hair has a mind of its own and naturally wants to be voluminous, so getting a haircut according to your face shape, hair texture and part preference is very important, although rounded curly hair is flattering on just about anyone. In addition, using the right products like shampoos that don’t strip your hair of moisture and avoiding products with alcohol or sulfates will help ensure you get a very moisturized and shiny finish, which is always flattering."

--Irinel de León, celebrity hairstylist to Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid

Jagged Layers

"Lots of layers and texture in the hair will rival last year’s chic bob. Ask your stylist to cut with a razor and style with the ghd Platinum+ Styler for the ultimate cool-girl bend."

--Justine Marjan, ghd brand ambassador and celebrity hairstylist to Ashley Graham, Kristin Cavallari, Olivia Culpo

Bangs

"Bangs are back more than ever. Does this mean lots of failing relationships? Who knows, but I am loving seeing all of the bangs even if faux like on Kendall Jenner (which honestly is the better way to [since] with how incredibly real-looking the modern bang pieces are from Luxyhair)."

--Cash Lawless, celebrity hairstylist to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jenna Dewan, Kendall Jenner

Long Layers

"We've seen stars rock those long-layered, waist-length locks, and we'll continue to see more of it this year. For super sleek shine, try

made with pearl extract to give that iridescent shine."

--Andrew Fitzsimons, NatureLab Tokyo ambassador and celebrity hairstylist to Kylie Jenner, Adriana Lima, Kourtney Kardashian

Structured Cuts

"2020 is all about structure. Out with messy texture, in comes polished structure. We’re seeing shine vs. matte hair sprays, as well as smooth and sleek vs. fuzzy and disheveled. More blunt thick lines in haircuts vs. shattered PC textured haircuts. With haircuts, we’re seeing more heavy lines, straight hair, light vs. a lot of texture."

--Riawna Capri, co-founder of Nine Zero One Salon and celebrity hairstylist to Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Julianne Hough

