Thérèse Tanguay Dion, Mother of Celine Dion, Dead at 92

Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, the mother of Céline Dion, has died. She was 92.

Multiple outlets report that Thérèse, known in Canada as "Maman Dion," died late Thursday after months of battling serious health issues. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

In addition to Céline, Thérèse was the mother to 13 other children with husband Adhémar-Charles Dion: Denise, Clement, Claudette, Liette, Michel, Louise, Jacques, Daniel, Ghislaine, Linda, Manon, Paul and Pauline. Adhémar died in December 2003 at the age of 80.

Céline, who is currently on her Courage World Tour, has concerts scheduled Friday and Saturday in Miami, Florida. Whether the shows will be postponed has yet to be announced.

The heartbreaking death comes just two days after Céline mourned the four-year anniversary of the death of her husband, René Angélil. The music producer died on Jan. 14, 2016 at the age of 73.

"There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile," she captioned a picture of her late husband. "We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…"

During an exclusive interview with ET last September, Céline addressed the idea of finding love again. Admitting the chapter was "closed" at the time, she said she would happily open up about any future romances.

"Am I going to love again? I am in love, I am in love with my life, I am in love with my children, I’m in love with my work," she said. "I love what I do today even more than before. Am I going to have a partner in my life? We'll stay tuned and if I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it.”

“It's a chapter that's closed, but it's not something that's dead," she continued. "You evolve and maybe sometimes you meet a friend and it turns out into something bigger than that. Who knows and maybe not? But I will let you know. I promise."

Hear more in the video below.