'The White Lotus' Sets October Premiere Date for Season 2

The White Lotus has finally set a premiere date for season 2, and viewers will be able to check in starting Sunday, Oct. 30. Created by Mike White, the Emmy-winning HBO series moves the action from Hawaii to Sicily, where it will “follow the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

The new season is led by Jennifer Coolidge, who reprises her Emmy-winning role as the grief-stricken guest Tanya McQuoid. She is joined by Jon Gries, who also returns as her lover, Greg. While speaking to ET, Coolidge revealed that all she wanted for her character was “a lot of romance and sex in this next one,” explaining that Tanya “didn’t get enough of that in the first one.”

The rest of the star-studded cast are newcomers to the series, with Tom Hollander as an expat named Quentin, Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, Theo James as one of her travel companions Cameron, Haley Lu Richardson as Tanya’s assistant Portia as well as F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli as the elderly Bert Di Grasso and his Hollywood producer son Dominic.

Also at the resort are two Italian friends played by Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, while Sabrina Impacciatore takes on the Murray Bartlett-inspired role as the location’s manager named Valentina.

When asked about what to expect from season 2, Plaza said there’s “a lot to live up to.” But she was confident in White’s creative direction. “Mike is so good about making the second season different, you know. It’s still White Lotus but now it’s in Italy,” Plaza shared.

She added, “So, it has a totally different vibe and so, I think people are gonna be surprised.”

While an official trailer has not be released, HBO has shared snippets of new footage in various previews for upcoming programming while the show's Instagram account teases what it is like to be a guest at one of its luxury locations.

The White Lotus season 2 premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.