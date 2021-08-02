The Weeknd Inspires Instant Memes Following Super Bowl LV Halftime Show: See the Reactions

The Weeknd's highly anticipated 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show definitely garnered plenty of reaction on social media.
The 30-year-old singer performed all of his biggest hits during halftime, including "Starboy," "I Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming, "Call Out My Name," Save Your Tears," "Blinding Lights" and more. He had no special guests, and prior to the performance, said that he spent $7 million of his own money to make the show up to his standards.
Some viewers wondered where the money went.
Of course, others loved the performance and praised The Weeknd's vocals as well as his artistic vision.
But social media couldn't get enough of the masks made out of bandages that the dancers wore.
"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," The Weeknd told Variety ahead of his big performance.
One standout moment of the performance was The Weeknd's dizzying camerawork while performing "I Can't Feel My Face," which lent itself to instant memes.
Meanwhile, a lot of fans pointed out that it's a challenging time to put on a halftime show.
"Everyone it’s a pandemic! Be kind," one Twitter user wrote. "Let’s see you plan & perform next halftime show. Keep going @theweeknd! I still love your music. Come over with the masked men anytime. #SuperBowl."
At a press conference ahead of the performance, The Weeknd noted, "I don't like to spoon-feed the audience. Hopefully they can pick up some of their own theories and conclusions of what the show is saying and the story I'm telling from the performance."
RELATED CONTENT: