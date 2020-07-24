'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Gets 6 Extra Episodes, 'Finale' Airdate Set -- Watch the Opening Scene!

Postponed from its original April airdate due to COVID-19, the episode -- titled "A Certain Doom" -- will now air as a standalone episode Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, it was announced Friday during the franchise's virtual Comic-Con@Home panel.

But season 10 won't be ending with the finale.

Showrunner Angela Kang revealed during the panel that the season will be extended following the finale with six extra episodes, which are being eyed for early 2021. "We're working on those now and we'll have more to share soon," she teased, confirming that these six bonus episodes are being seen as "an extension beyond the finale."

Kang also confirmed that due to the pandemic, season 11 would not be launching in The Walking Dead's usual October slot.

AMC announced in March that post-production on the finale could not be completed in time because of the coronavirus-affected shutdown, thus delaying its planned premiere.

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5," AMC said in a statement at the time. "The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year."

To make up for the longer wait, an extended cut of the three-minute opening scene from "A Certain Doom" was also released during the panel. You can watch the clip below.

Elsewhere in the Walking Dead universe, Fear the Walking Dead revealed its season 6 premiere date: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. AMC dropped the official trailer, which you can watch below.

New series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will debut Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT following The Walking Dead.

A special episode of the Talking Dead after show breaking down The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will air immediately after.

According to AMC, The Walking Dead: World Beyond "delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek."

Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt star in the upcoming series.

Watch the official trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond below.

