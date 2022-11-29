'The Voice': What Happened to Kique on the Top 10 Live Shows?

Kique was the winner of last week's Instant Save on season 22 of The Voice -- but he had to miss Monday's Top 10 live show!

The pre-taped package showed the 19-year-old Miami native and coach Gwen Stefani rehearsing for his big live show moment, but when it came time for his performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly told the crowd that, "Unfortunately, Kique could not be with us in person tonight."

"But the good news is, we pre-recorded his performance at another location and you can still vote for him," Carson added.

The green-screened performance still showcased Kique's powerful vocals, and he still got praise from the coaches, with John Legend declaring his love for the singer's rich tone.

"You're so daring every time you do a song.. but you're making them so specific to you, and it's working every single time," he noted. "It's so impressive."

"I am so unbelievably proud to be your coach," Gwen agreed. "You are absolutely flawless, that was a flawless performance... I'm praying for you and voting for you!"

Kique later joined the live show virtually, telling Carson, "I'm not feeling too great, man. Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. But I'm glad that I can still be a part of this and that America can still vote!"

On Tuesday's results show, Kique joined remotely once again and opened up about how the challenges of performing remotely had made him a stronger artist.

"The challenges of this week were obviously great, and it showed me that when you're down, you have to work twice as hard," he told Carson. "I showed that in the Instant Save last week, I showed that this week, I'm gonna show that next week."

He also ended up in the Instant Save for the second consecutive week, and presented a moving pre-recorded performance of Leon Bridges' "River," that made his coach emotional.

"It's crazy, because this show has so many talented people all of the time, every season, but it's very rare to come across an artist that is so young that is honestly so unique in his style of singing," Gwen raved, calling Kique, one of the most talented singers she's ever met. "It's one thing to have like, a technically good voice, but he's so recognizable."

And while Kique didn't end up winning his second Instant Save and won't be moving on to the season 22 semifinals, Gwen told him that she's certain that his future is bright.

"He's probably the first-ever artist that I was truly blown away by his own artistry. I just learned to trust him right off the bat," she raved. "Whatever he wants to do, he's gonna come with a vision."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!