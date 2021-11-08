'The Voice': Watch the Top 20 Live Performances and Vote for Your Favorite!

The Voice's season 21 live shows are officially here -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!

On Monday, each of the top 20 singers will take the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to the Top 13 and ultimately, the season 21 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will continue on to next week's shows.

One team will also have an advantage at the start of the live shows, with one extra team member vying for a chance to win it all -- after the results of season 21's Comeback Singer vote are announced on Tuesday.

Check out all of the Top 20 performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM KELLY

Girl Named Tom

Katie Rae

Gymani

Jeremy Rosado

Hailey Mia

TEAM LEGEND

Shadale

Joshua Vacanti

Jershika Maple

Samuel Harness

David Vogel

TEAM ARIANA

Raquel Trinidad

Jim and Sasha Allen

Bella DeNapoli

Ryleigh Plank

Holly Forbes

TEAM BLAKE

Peedy Chavis

Libianca

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

Wendy Moten

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.