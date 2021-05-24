'The Voice': Victor Solomon's Beyoncé Cover Is the 'Best Performance' In Show History, Says Coach John Legend

Victor Solomon brought the house down on The Voice's season 20 finale!

The 22-year-old college student kicked things off on Monday's finale with a sweet dedication song, performing Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" for his girlfriend and earning praise from coach John Legend for his dedication and passion.

However, it was Victor's second performance of the night, his "journey song" that brought the coaches to their feet. The artist took the stage in a military-inspired ensemble for a show-stopping rendition of "Freedom" by Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar.

"That was the best performance I've witnessed on this stage," John praised following the standing ovation. "You're singing, you're rapping, you're dancing, just complete mastery of all three. I've never seen anything like it on The Voice stage."

"I am so proud of you, Victor. I've seen you do everything on this show," he added. "America, give this man a chance!"

Kelly Clarkson agreed, calling the performance "frickin' awesome." "Please tell me when your tour begins, and I am there!" she raved.

Victor shared a special performance with viewers during The Voice's semi-final round last week, performing a gospel-inspired rendition of "I Can Only Imagine" that was a musical testimony to his deep faith. "Obviously, I want to focus on how good I sound and things like that. But the main goal was the message and the main goal was God getting the glory," he shared with reporters after the show.

Moving forward, the 22-year-old college student -- who attends North Carolina A&T State University, the country's largest historically Black university -- said he hopes to continue inspiring his family, friends and fans through his music and character, and has dreams of performing, touring and acting.

"For them to see me on this show and follow my dreams, it's really just a testimony that they can do it too," he said. "Whatever dreams or aspirations that you have, you can make it. If you keep God first, everything will fall in line."