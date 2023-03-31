'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Niall Horan Says He's Not Coming Back After Tough Battle Round Decision

The Battle Rounds are always tough for The Voice coaches, but on Monday, Niall Horan might be ready to throw in the towel!

The rookie coach dooms himself in a new sneak peek at a Team Niall Battle between Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson, who take the stage with a stunning rendition of Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary" that blows all four coaches away.

"That was one of the best performances we've seen in the Battle Rounds," Chance the Rapper praises.

"Michael, I don't know how you weren't a four-chair turn," Kelly Clarkson marvels, to which Blake Shelton replies, "I don't think I was here that day."

However, when it comes to their coach, who has to pick a winner and loser of the Battle -- or will he use his Playoff Pass? -- Niall is hurting.

"If they ask me to come back, I'm not coming back," he laments. "Because I cannot tell you how hard this is."

Calling the pair's performance "off the charts," Niall praised the pair for making the song their own, before bemoaning the fact that he has the toughest decision to make.

Watch the full Battle below and tune in on Monday to see who wins!

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.