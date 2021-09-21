'The Voice' Season 21 Team Rosters: Watch All of the Blind Auditions

The Voice season 21 is underway and the coaches are here to win!

ET caught up with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of Monday's premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

Following the results of the Blind Auditions below to keep track of your favorite singers and which team they land on!

TEAM BLAKE

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

TEAM ARIANA

Katie Rae

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen

TEAM LEGEND

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

TEAM KELLY

Girl Named Tom

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.