'The Voice' Season 18 Will Return With Remote Live Shows Starting May 4

The Voice is still going live during social distancing!

The NBC singing competition is going forward with its planned live shows, starting next week on May 4, broadcasting remotely for the first time ever.

Host Carson Daly will emcee the live rounds from a soundstage without an audience, and the season 18 coaches will chime in remotely to provide artist feedback from their home locations: Kelly Clarkson from her ranch in Montana, Blake Shelton from his home in Oklahoma and Nick Jonas and John Legend from their homes in Los Angeles.

"Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way," said executive producer and showrunner Audrey Morrissey in a statement. "It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique Voice experience that will feel both new and familiar."

The top 17 artists will receive remote mentoring sessions with their coaches -- as well as wardrobe, art direction and state-of-the-art production kits -- ahead of their performances. They'll show their preparation process and give fans a look at their hometowns before performing from their homes and videoconferencing with their coaches to get feedback in pretaped segments.

On Monday, May 4, viewers will get to see a special performance from season 18 Mega Mentor James Taylor, the reveal of the winner of the first-ever Four-Way Knockout, who will then rejoin their original team, and performances from the top 17 artists.

Fans will then vote overnight for their favorites, with the top nine artists being revealed on Tuesday, May 5. Two performers from each team will be selected to move forward -- one by America's votes and one by coach's pick. The artist with the next-highest overnight votes from each team will then compete in the Wildcard Instant Save -- with fans voting live in real time -- for the last spot in the top nine.

Starting next week,The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

See more on season 18 in the video below!