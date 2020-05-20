'The Voice' Season 18 Finale: Find Out Who Was Crowned the Champion!

The Voice has crowned a season 18 champion!

After weeks of blind auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockout Rounds, and remote live shows amid the coronavirus pandemic, it all came down to the Top 5: CammWess, Thunderstorm Artis, Micah Iverson, Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris.

On Tuesday's finale -- following performances from major music stars and Voice coaches past and present -- America's vote narrowed it down to one champion: Todd Tilghman!

The Meridian, Mississippi, pastor and father of eight was a standout on Team Blake all season, after notably being the first four-chair turn of the season with his Blind Audition performance of Bob Seger's "We've Got Tonight." Things came down to Blake Shelton, the winningest coach in Voice history, versus season 18 newcomer Nick Jonas, whose team member Thunderstorm Artis also made the Top 3, in addition to Team Blake's Toneisha Harris.

While it's certainly been a different atmosphere this season, with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Shelton and Jonas, each of the Top 5 competitors performing and getting the results from home, host Carson Daly noted that Tuesday's crowning was special, even without the confetti and fanfare that usually accompanies a Voice finale.

"I think it doesn't really matter, like, how much stuff we blow up," he said during a remote press conference Monday. "We have five great finalists, and winning the show really is life-changing, so I think watching the excitement of one of these five finalists and their families, you know, jump up and down and be excited is really the only winning moment that matters. We'll have the heart of it, for sure."

Jonas, the newest Voice coach said his first season of the show was a "quick learning curve," particularly under the unusual circumstances. "It's been really special and I feel really grateful for the opportunity to have done the show, especially on a season that's been as unique and wild as this one has been," he raved.

"The one thing I will say that has been a bummer, especially for Nick, this being his first season, is there's a lot of fun in the lives when the energy in there, you're all in the room together," Clarkson admitted. "That kind of camaraderie comes across not only on camera, but with us, and it helps us have a good time...I'm a little bummed for him that he didn't get to feel that, you know, with us, but that's not to say he won't."

No coaches have yet been announced for season 19, and Clarkson teased Shelton that he and Stefani should team up on a "red love seat" for the next season. However, the coaches have made the most of this unique season and Shelton got one last jab in at Jonas before signing off -- proving he'd be more than happy to have him back again.

"I'm gonna say that ever since Nick Jonas joined the show, it hasn't been the same. Let's just say, we can't even be in the same room as that guy," the country star joked. "If he comes back, maybe we'll have to do it from our homes again, which is fine with me, having said that."

