'The Voice': Raine Stern and Andrew Marshall's Harry Styles Battle Leads to Shocking Decision

Monday's episode of The Voice marked the end of the season 20 Battle Rounds -- leaving the coaches with some of their toughest decisions yet!

Returning coach Nick Jonas was faced with a particularly difficult pairing when he matched up Raine Stern -- a four-chair turn that John Legend said was one of his "big heartbreaks of this season" when he failed to land her to his team during the Blind Auditions -- and Andrew Marshall for a performance of Harry Styles' "Adore You."

The back-and-forth duet wowed all four of the coaches, who all recalled Raine's impressive audition, but felt she was somewhat outshone by Andrew during Monday's performance.

"[Raine was] in high demand in the Blinds," Blake Shelton noted. "But then in this moment, Andrew had the stronger performance."

"Andrew as a one-chair turn, sometimes you're the underdog, but I thought you did a better job on this performance," John praised. "You just sounded in your pocket. It just felt like you were a natural for this."

Kelsea Ballerini, who's filling in for Kelly Clarkson during this season's Battles, agreed, saying she felt the song was "better suited" for Andrew and she was more drawn to him vocally, while also celebrating Raine's charismatic performance style.

Ultimately, despite an almost unanimous verdict among the coaches -- and his own admission that he agreed with their assessments, saying Andrew "nailed this" -- Nick chose Raine to win the battle, citing the "magic" he remembered from her Blind Audition and the magnetism of her performance style.

"This was not Raine's best performance," he admitted after the decision. "But I believe in her and I know that she can do better. I had to go with her, because I wanted to see that."

Thankfully, Andrew will also be continuing on to the Knockout Rounds, as he was stolen by Team Blake, much to Nick's delight. "I stole Andrew because he won the battle," the country star said simply of his new team member. "He's got great pitch, he's got a ton of energy, and I think there's a lot of things he can accomplish."

As they prepare for the Knockout Rounds, the remaining Voice singers will receive some performance tips from the season 20 Mega Mentor: Snoop Dogg!

The legendary rapper was announced as this season's superstar guest for the Knockouts last week, and he told ET he had a great time sharing his knowledge of the music industry with the aspiring stars.

"There's so much talent inside of each team," Snoop raved ahead of the surprise announcement. "The element of surprise is when you come and see Snoop Dogg sitting in the chair... If I was a young, aspiring songwriter or singer, it'd probably throw me off beat, but then I would compose myself to show them that this is why I'm here."

"I just think that each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show," he added. "I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven [possible] record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!