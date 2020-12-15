'The Voice': John Holiday Flaunts His Range With Beyoncé 'Halo' Cover

The Voice season 19 finale is here -- and John Holiday is showing off his incredible range one last time!

During Monday's live show, the Team Legend music professor took the stage to continue his incredible run of diva-worthy covers with a performance of Beyoncé's "Halo," showing off his operatic chops on the ballad's high notes and runs.

"I love that you don't just wanna sing a song, you like a challenge," Kelly Clarkson raved. "Your range is incredible...but it still felt very pop and what you might make a record like. I've honest to God never heard anyone like you."

"I love that you continue to show America more of yourself," coach John raved. "You put your heart out there every single week. You have an out of this world gift. What a magical voice you have...I'm so glad you got to soar on this song, I'm so proud of you and so happy for you."

The stunning singer also paid tribute to his "Holibaes" and his time on the show, which he called "the roller coaster ride of my dreams," working with pop music hitmaker Justin Tranter on his original single "Where Do We Go?"

Holiday has wowed the coaches all season -- from his Blind Audition performance of Ella Fitzgerald's "Misty" to his soaring covers of Eric Carmen's "All By Myself" and Coldplay's "Fix You" -- and now he's got a shot at landing coach John Legend his second-ever Voice championship.

Cast your vote for the season 19 finale by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, viewers can also vote using Google Assistant on their phones or Nest devices: Just say "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."

The Voice season 19 finale continues Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.