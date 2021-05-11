'The Voice' Instant Save: How to Vote for Corey Ward, Ryleigh Modig, Pete Mroz or Jose Figueroa Jr.

The live shows have begun on The Voice season 20 -- and that means it's time for fans to vote!

Monday's show kicked off this season's live performances -- with songs from each of the Top 17 artists. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the first round of voting was up to the fans.

On Tuesday, viewer votes determined the top performer from each team, and each of the the coaches used a save to move one of their remaining artists on to the semi-finals

That means there's just one spot left in the Top 9 -- and that's up to the Wildcard Instant Save! Team Blake's Pete Mroz, Team Nick's Jose Figueroa Jr., Team Legend's Riley Modig and Team Kelly's Corey Ward each took the stage to perform a new song, for one last shot at making the semi-finals.

Viewers can vote during the episode for their favorite Instant Save performance by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote.

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."