'The Voice' Instant Save: How to Vote for Bryce Leatherwood, Sasha Hurtado, Kevin Hawkins, and Kate Kalvach

The Voice season 22 live shows are here and it's time for fans to vote!

Following the Top 16 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 13 -- the performers from each team who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a live, five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to make it to next week's shows.

During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.

Check out this week's Instant Save competitors below and get ready to cast your vote!

Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake)

Sasha Hurtado (Team Legend)

Kevin Hawkins (Team Gwen)

Kate Kalvach(Team Camila)

ET caught up with season 22 coach Gwen Stefani before Monday's live show, where she couldn't help but rave about her team's talents -- and this season in general.

"Everybody has different things that they're good at," the No Doubt singer said of her team members. "I have someone that's just really good at stage presence and you just kind of can't keep your eye of them, and then another one that's just like a really skilled singer and then another one that's like, super creative and talented and unique, so it's like, I don't know!"

"I just know that I have an incredible team this season," she continued. "I always do, but I feel like there's something really different about this season overall. I feel like it's been a really relaxed season. I haven't planned anything, I've just kind of been in the moment as much as possible."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!