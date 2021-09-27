'The Voice': Holly Forbes' Amazing 4-Chair Turn Makes Ariana Grande Tear Up

An incredible four-chair turn had the Voice coaches all up in their feelings!

Kentucky-based mother of two Holly Forbes took the stage for the final performance of the night during Monday's Blind Auditions and blew the coaches away with her rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man."

A visibly emotional Ariana Grande finally hit her block button in time to keep John Legend out of the running, but all four coaches had to celebrate Holly, who admitted she was "a crier" as the emotional moment washed over her.

"So am I, come to Team Kelly!" Kelly Clarkson offered.

"That was so incredible," Ariana said, praising Holly's performance with tears in her eyes. "I am, like, choked up, beyond. Every single second of it was so emotionally charged. I respect and admire and would love to work with you."

Despite being blocked, John offered his congratulations to Holly for her impressive performance. "We don't have a lot of four-chair turns on this show, it's a special club to be in," he shared.

.@hollyforbes singing "Rocket Man" by @eltonofficial will make you so emotional. 🚀🥺



Find out which Coach she picks when the #VoiceBlinds continue TOMORROW 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/6zcJV5ZvKN — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 28, 2021

"Just remember that Ariana stole the opportunity of working with John Legend from you," Kelly chimed in.

"What happened to allies?" Ariana replied, but Kelly had to do everything she could to try and woo Holly away from Ariana because, as it turns out, Holly's daughter, Violet, is a massive Arianator.

"She's great, I get it," Kelly said of her fellow coach. "I know that there's a slim chance [for me], because if my baby girl liked her, I'd probably go with her too, because I do everything my daughter loves, but, Violet, I'm really cool, too!"

Having turned on Ariana after their feud earlier in the episode, Blake Shelton of course offered his two cents as well. "I'll just remind you that some children love too much sugar, or some kids maybe like playing with fire," he teased. "It's not necessarily the best thing."

Watch the full audition above, and tune in on Tuesday to see who Holly picks!

ET spoke with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of the premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.