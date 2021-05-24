'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Surprises Blake Shelton With His Former Team Members During Season 20 Finale

Blake Shelton got a surprise boost during The Voice's season 20 finale -- a shout out from fiancee Gwen Stefani and his former team members!

The country star is the only one to have been in a coaches' chair throughout all of The Voice's 10 years and 20 seasons, and so, after he took the stage during Monday's finale to perform his latest single, "Minimum Wage," host Carson Daly introduced a package of Blake's former team members, led off by Gwen.

"Surprise, Blakey!" said Gwen, who won her first-ever Voice title in season 19. "Obviously, you changed my life when I met you on The Voice my first season. But sometimes I don't think you realize the impact you have had on so many people's lives on this show."

Gwen then introduced a sweet shout out video, featuring former Team Blake members and winners like RaeLynn, Todd Tilghman, Cassadee Pope and more.

"It's hard to take it all in," Blake admitted after watching the video. "It's crazy to see all of us going back that far... I love my job here, and I love that I've been able to have some little chapter in people's lives along the way."

Later on social media, Blake shared, "10 years of @nbcthevoice... still can’t believe that. I’m so damn lucky to have worked with so many talented artists and watch them grow. This has been an incredible season and journey. Love ya fam!!!!"

10 years of @nbcthevoice... still can’t believe that. I’m so damn lucky to have worked with so many talented artists and watch them grow. This has been an incredible season and journey. Love ya fam!!!! https://t.co/imsjn4guJ6 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 25, 2021

Looking for his eighth victory this season, Blake has a leg up on the competition, as he's the only coach with two artists in the finals: Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young.

The Voice's two-part season finale continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!