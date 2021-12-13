'The Voice' Finale Top 5: Watch Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Paris Winningham & Jershika Maple

The Voice's season 21 finale kicked off on Monday night with some incredible performances from the Top 5!

Night one of the two-part finale featured each of this season's finalists -- Team Kelly's Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, Team Blake's Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham and Team Legend's Jershika Maple -- taking the stage to try and win America's vote for one last time. Each of the Top 5 performed one new ballad, dedicated to someone special in their life, as well as one up-tempo song.

As in the live shows leading up to the finale, coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are able to offer comments on the performances, but the order of the finalists, and ultimately, the season 21 Voice champion will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The winner will be announced during part 2 of the live finale, which begins Tuesday night at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

Check out all of the Top 5 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

HAILEY MIA (Team Kelly)

PARIS WINNINGHAM (Team Blake)

GIRL NAMED TOM (Team Kelly)

JERSHIKA MAPLE (Team Legend)

WENDY MOTEN (Team Blake)

Unfortunately, Ariana ended up without any competitors in this season's finale -- after Jim and Sasha Allen were eliminated during last week's semifinals -- however, her fellow coach John raved to ET about how the first-time coach elevated the show with her presence this season.

"We always have fun, but honestly, Ariana threw herself into it," he shared in a recent interview. "She's passionate about it, and it's fun to have somebody new because you get to see the show through their eyes, because you've been there for a while, but when you see their excitement and their passion, it kind of makes you feel like, 'Yeah, I'm pretty lucky to have this job, it's pretty cool.'"

Part 2 of The Voice season 21 finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.