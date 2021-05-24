'The Voice' Finale: Kenzie Wheeler Kicks Off the Party With a George Strait Cover

Kenzie Wheeler showed off his country roots in his "last hoo-rah" on The Voice season 20 finale!

The 22-year-old Dover, Florida, native took fans to the honky-tonk in his first performance during part one of the finale on Monday night, performing a show-stopping cover of George Strait's "Heartland,"

Blake Shelton, who has praised Kenzie's authentic country spirit and mullet all season, said the performance was "really good," while coach Kelly Clarkson had nothing but raves for her finalist.

"We all miss music and we all miss live shows, and that's exactly what that performance was!" she exclaimed, asking viewers to cast their votes for Kenzie.

Later in the show, Kenzie sang his dedication song to his Florida hometown and was praised by Nick Jonas for showing the emotional side of himself with his heartfelt ballad "Keeper of the Stars."

"I don't think I've ever worked with anybody that had no idea how gifted they were," Kelly expressed after the performance. "You truly are one of those people... it's so effortless, and it's such an obvious thing that your purpose in life is music, and to be a storyteller."

Speaking with reporters after last week's semi-finals, Kenzie said his plans after The Voice are pretty simple: "Just create music and do what [I] love to do."

"We all want to get signed to a label and stuff, that's one of the main goals, obviously. But yeah, to go on the road and tour and just write songs with amazing people and put out great music, is what it's all about," he added.

Kenzie said that his journey on The Voice so far has been a dream come true, and he can't wait to see what's next.

"It's really amazing to even get to make it this far. I didn't think this would ever happen," he admitted. "This has always been my dream, to sing country music... and that really means the world to me, just to have this opportunity and follow my dreams has been amazing and I'm really thankful for it."