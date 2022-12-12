'The Voice' Finale: Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Speechless

Bodie has delivered show-stopping performances throughout season 22 of The Voice -- and the first night of the finale was no different!

The 29-year-old California native and fan favorite took the stage on Monday for a performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake dedicated to his three kids that brought all four coaches to their feet -- and moved Gwen Stefani to tears.

"I'm choking on my tears over here," she said as host Carson Daly asked for her thoughts on the powerful performance. "You have a super power behind you, it's a truth. I think it comes from your pure faith that you have...I can't even speak right now, that was so beautiful."

John Legend agreed, praising Bodie as a "leader" and noting, "Whatever you want to do, you have that in you."

As for his coach, Blake Shelton was also left short for words, but called Bodie's latest, "One of the most moving performances I've seen in a long time on this show."

everyone is absolutely shook to their core after this powerful @bodielovesyou @brandonlake performance pic.twitter.com/hVw6EstNxP — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

Gwen couldn't help but get emotional last week ahead of the semifinal performances, when she caught up with ET on the red carpet.

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the coach shared. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

The pair tied the knot in July 2021, and season 22 marked Gwen's first season back as Blake's better half. However, the country star announced earlier this year that next season will be his last on the NBC singing competition, meaning this will be the couple's last go-round together.

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she added. "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."

The Voice's season 22 finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.