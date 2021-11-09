'The Voice' Coaches Talk Ariana Grande's Emotional First Season (Exclusive)

The Voice coaches are loving every moment of season 21 -- even when things get emotional!

Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson sat down with ET following Monday's first live shows to dish on their talented teams and the ups and downs of this season of the singing competition, which has already had its share of tear-jerking moments.

"The artists are connecting with the music and putting themselves out there and making us really feel it," John said. "We get to know them, we get to know their stories and get to know why those songs mean something to them."

"You really feel the emotion of it," he added. "Particularly for Ariana, being a new coach and falling in love with her artists and then finding out she has to send one home every time. It's pretty tough, and you can see how emotional that is for her."

"It's not like [it gets] any easier," Kelly agreed. "You're just at least used to it. You start to be like, 'It's a game, it's a game, it's a game.' But it's hard that first season."

Ariana agreed that she's faced an emotional learning curve in her first season, saying, "There's so much to learn, there's so much amazing talent."

Of making the tough calls to cut her team members during the Battle and Knockout Rounds, she noted, "You never want to have someone feel like this moment, in the context of this competition, has anything to do with their talent and how amazing they are."

While Blake joked that he only gets emotional when his drink runs out, Kelly admitted that even as a season Voice pro, she's had some major emotional moments this season.

"Shadale got me," she recalled of the Team Legend singer's powerful Knockouts performance. "The whole song, I was just like, 'Oh my, she's incredibly talented.' But that last line or two, I was like, I'm sorry."

"That's the thing about The Voice that I love most," Kelly added. "A lot of people can sing, but you find those gems that can really move you."

"She delivered," John agreed.

While the season 21 winner will be determined by viewers -- Tuesday's show will narrow the Top 20 down to 13 competitors -- the coaches' vote was unanimous when it came to which among them is the most expressive when they love a singer.

"Kelly, like, jumps up out of her chair," Blake teased. "She can't ever play anything cool."

"It's wonderful, though," Ariana added. "It makes people feel so good about it."

"I don't know if that's a good thing, being the 'gif girl,'" Kelly noted with a laugh. "I am expressive. I am passionate, I like to say."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.