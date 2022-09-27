'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song

Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!

When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away.

"Is that my... Is that Shawn up there?" she asked her fellow coaches as they listened. "I was like, is Shawn onstage?"

While she didn't turn her chair for Tanner, and her fellow coaches made him sweat it out a little, the performance ultimately earned chair turns from Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend, who noted that maybe the song hit a little too close to home for Camila.

"I know him better than everyone in this room," she agreed. "The reason I didn't turn around is that maybe you sounded a little too much like him?"

"Obviously, he has an amazing voice, I love this song," she added, "but I would be curious when you pick your coach [to see] you just distinguish yourself."

Tanner appreciated the critique, noting that he's striving to be "in [Shawn's] lane," musically.

"I was in his lane...deeply," Camila noted, raising an eyebrow, as her fellow coaches cracked up.

"She's trying to make it as awkward as possible," John added with a laugh.

Ultimately, "the power of Orange County" prevailed and the Huntingdon Beach native chose to join Anaheim's own Team Gwen!

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to defeat first-time coach Camila and make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!