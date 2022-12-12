'The Voice': Brayden Lape Calls Out Gwen Stefani for Not Turning for Him After Finale Performance

If there's one thing that can bring Gwen Stefani to tears on season 22 of The Voice, it's a heartfelt performance from Brayden Lape -- so she probably wasn't expecting to be called out by the 16-year-old singer during Monday's live finale!

Brayden, the youngest finalist this season, took the stage during night one of the season 22 finale on Monday to perform Tim McGraw's tear-jerking ballad, "Humble and Kind," and Gwen was the first to offer her praise.

"I feel like I was your number one fan on the show," she raved, but Brayden quickly interrupted.

"Then why didn't you turn?" he asked cheekily, referencing his Blind Audition as the crowd jeered.

"I can't remember that far back," Gwen answered with a laugh. "I will say this, that I always believed in you since the beginning, that you had something special, even outside of your voice. It's just this thing, that I can't put my finger on. I was right, look, you're in the final, you're amazing!"

Brayden's coach had to agree, as Blake praised Brayden for "following this heart until this moment -- it led you to TheVoice."

"You have so much talent, and so much in front of you, dude," his coach added. "Congratulations."

never getting over the sweetness that is a @brayden_lape24 performance pic.twitter.com/E1FPneG9bz — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

Gwen couldn't help but get emotional last week ahead of the semifinal performances, when she spoke with ET on the red carpet.

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the coach shared. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

The pair tied the knot in July 2021, and season 22 marked Gwen's first season back as Blake's better half. However, the country star announced earlier this year that next season will be his last on the NBC singing competition, meaning this will be the couple's last go-round together.

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she added. "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."

The Voice's season 22 finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.