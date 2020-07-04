'The Voice': Blake Shelton's Battle Round Steal Leads to a Show First

Season 18 of The Voicehas featured some incredible talent so far -- and a few show-stopping firsts!

Monday's all-new episode saw the coaches' team going head-to-head in the final Battle Rounds, where hopeful singers performed a duet in order to see who would earn their spot to stay on in the competition.

The final battle of the night was a hotly-anticipated matchup between two powerful performers from John Legend's team: Cedrice and Thunderstorm Artis. Legend and his team mentor, Ella Mai, coached the singers through their performance of "Stay" by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko, and the result was a sultry showdown that left Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas wowed -- and not envious of the choice Legend had to make.

Ultimately, Legend picked Thunderstorm to "stay" on his team, but what happened next might be a Voice first. After Cedrice stunned the coaches by thanking them for "whatever it is that you have all experienced -- all the hardship, all the sacrifices -- thank you for going through it to be here with us," Shelton made his move, hitting the "Save" button to bring her aboard his team. In response, Legend, Clarkson and Jonas all got up to applaud and congratulate the country star for using the season's final Battle save on the impressive songstress.

"I've been on this show for five seasons now. At no time ever have all three other coaches been like, 'Yes!'" Clarkson said of the unique steal. "Like, we all wanted to steal you! That was amazing."

"I've been sitting here with this steal, and I knew there had to be a moment coming, and it turns out to be you," Shelton marveled to Cedrice, later telling the cameras, "The thing that I love the most about Cedrice is that she seems to be on a different plane than everybody else -- her singing, her charisma. We're definitely an odd pairing, but sometimes that's made for some of the greatest coach-artist moments in the history of this show."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.