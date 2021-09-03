'The Voice': Blake Shelton Jokes That Gwen Stefani Is Having Twins to Try and Land a Singer!

The country superstar made a surprising move on Monday's all-new episode, turning his chair for reggae singer and mother of two Pia Renee. Blake almost went uncontested for the talented performer, until John Legend made a last-second turn as well, and then the (admittedly lopsided) battle was on.

"That was so good," Blake told Pia. "You were singing fast, I couldn't even tell what was going on...This might seem like an odd pairing, but I have a lot of experience on this show."

"I like the idea of this unexpected coach-artist duo," Nick Jonas admitted, telling Pia, "I think that you're gonna be a force [on this show]."

After John and Kelly Clarkson had a good laugh quizzing Blake on various reggae artists, the cowboy tried one last-ditch appeal: name-dropping his fiancée, who notably made a reggae album with her band, No Doubt. "Who knows, by the time this airs, Gwen Stefani, she could even be my wife!" he noted.

"Breaking news!" John teased, adding to Pia, "Wouldn't it be great if she were here to coach you."

"She's delivering twins right now," Blake joked of Gwen. "She's pushing them out, while I'm here working."

All jokes (and far-fetched falsehoods) aside, Pia decided to "come on home," joining Team Legend. See the full audition in the video below!

"America needs to hear someone like you, with so much energy, so much soul," John told his new team member candidly. "We're all fortunate that you graced us with your presence."

"Blake trying to use the reggae/ska card was maybe the saddest display ever," Kelly jabbed. "We're still waiting on that reggae hit from Shelton."

As The Voice entered its 20th season, celebrating its 10th anniversary, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the upcoming season in the video below!