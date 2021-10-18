'The Voice': Ariana Grande Is 'Emotionally Distraught' Over the Battle Rounds

It's week 2 of the Battle Rounds on The Voice and for first-time coach Ariana Grande, the decisions are only getting more difficult!

Host Carson Daly welcomed the coaches back to the Voice stage on Monday, asking each of them about their strategy for making tough cuts to their team, and Ari was brutally honest.

"I don’t necessarily have a strategy," she noted. "I just am emotionally very distraught, because I love my team so much."

When Carson suggested, “Follow your gut? Follow your heart?” Ari had a third option: "Or I could just run home. Literally, just leave."

While Blake Shelton laughed off the idea that his team might be threatened by any of his fellow coaches, Kelly Clarkson had some compassion for Ari's first time sending singers home.

"This is my best team overall, of any season," she remarked. "It doesn’t really get easier."

On Monday, a source told ET that Ari has been loving her first season on The Voice so far, despite the sometimes agonizing decisions she has to make as a coach during the Battle Rounds.

"She has looked up to the coaches for a while and she and Kelly have really formed a strong friendship," the source noted. "Ariana loves that this allows people to see her talents beyond her singing -- she’s a writer and producer, and very knowledgeable about music. [She] is also having fun and loves joking around with the coaches."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from Ari's debut season in the video below.