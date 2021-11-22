'The Voice': Ariana Grande and John Legend Poke Fun at Blake Shelton's Homemade Fan Sign

The Voice coaches are getting competitive during the season 21 live shows!

It was "Fan Week" on Monday and host Carson Daly kicked off the show by noting that there were plenty of Ariana Grande fans in the audience. Amid the cheers for Team Ari, however, Blake Shelton stood up for himself, presenting a homemade, bright pink "Team Blake" sign!

Blake of course, had to hand the sign to Ari, who let it fall to the ground -- getting stomped a bit by John Legend -- before picking it up again and hilariously holding it upside down!

Ariana holding a team Blake sign im screaming #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/zZcSjib7bP — kyia loves ariana 🪐 (@ARlANAnasty) November 23, 2021

And while Ariana is obviously supporting her own team, she might have some Team Blake fandom in her after all -- after Wendy Moten kicked off the Top 11 performances, Ari raved that the singer is "one of my favorite people to watch sing, ever." Check out all of the week's performances here!

Team Kelly Clarkson still has the season 21 advantage after her team swept the competition last week, with all four singers moving on to the Top 11 -- including the winner of the latest Instant Save, Gymani! Blake has three singers remaining in the competition, while John and Ariana have two apiece.

Not only that, but two of the Top 11 singers on other teams -- Team Legend's Jershika Maple and Team Ariana's Holly Forbes -- were originally Team Kelly before getting stolen in the Battle and Knockout Rounds!

"There are some seasons when I end up with so many great singers that I get nervous about it, and you have to let some go to other teams," Kelly told ET following last week's live performances.

Though she definitely has a serious competitive drive, the performer and talk show host admitted, "I honestly don't care if Holly were to come back and beat me on Ariana's team or Jershika were to come back and beat me on John's team. We're all artists, we want them to thrive."

"Frankly that means you won the blinds," John noted. "Because that means that your team was so stacked with amazing people that they've lasted on the show no matter what team they were on."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!