'The Voice': Anna Grace Earns a 4-Chair Turn After a Shout-Out From a Former Winner

Another impressive four-chair turn put the coaches in competition mode on Monday's The Voice!

Milwaukee native Anna Grace said she was inspired to shake off her fears about singing in public and try out for the competition show after suffering a health scare as a teenager. "I'm so excited to see what it feels like to really perform," the 20-year-old hopeful told cameras, adding that she has a particular admiration for season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli.

Little did she know that The Voice had a surprise in store: a shout-out from the Team Kelly Clarkson winner herself! "Your story is so inspiring, I hope you kill it out there," Brynn told Anna in a video message. "I'm here cheering you on!"

The message of support gave Anna some extra motivation, and she wowed the coaches with her rendition of Billie Eilish's "My Future," earning a four-chair turn.

"You made such cool choices musically," John Legend raved. "It was really, really cool."

Nick Jonas agreed, calling Anna one of the best singers of season 20 so far. "You're phenomenal, I love your voice, and it would be an honor to coach you," he added.

However, much to the surprise of the panel, Anna chose to follow in Brynn's footsteps, joining Team Kelly. "I thought you were gonna pick John!" her new coach exclaimed.

"Anna's not the typical Voice singer," Kelly remarked after the surprise. "It's, like, very intense and quirky and cool, so I'm loving it. I'm the queen of four-chairs!"

As The Voice kicked off its 20th season, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.