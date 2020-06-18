'The Talk' Ladies to Host the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards has found its host -- or its five hosts, rather. The ladies of The Talk -- Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond -- will host the upcoming awards ceremony, airing on June 26 on CBS. The group announced the news on The Talk @ Home on Thursday.

"The awards will be presented virtually with daytime's biggest stars appearing from their homes straight into your living rooms," Inaba shared.

"I just think this is amazing. I'm glad it's back on the network, because it's the 14th time that CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards show. And I'm glad it’s going to be in primetime," Underwood added. "I feel like we're throwing a virtual cookout with all our fans and colleagues in daytime across all networks, all platforms. We just happen to be throwing the cookout this time, so everybody come kick it with us over at CBS. I think it will be a lot of fun."

Underwood has co-hosted the Daytime Emmys every year since 2016. The ceremony was last broadcast on TV in 2015, on Pop TV. It's since been streamed online.

The Talkis nominated for Entertainment Talk Show and Entertainment Talk Show Host. The show previously won in the Entertainment Talk Show category in 2016 and 2018.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.