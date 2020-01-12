'The Talk': Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth Announced as New Co-Hosts

Meet the newest co-hosts of The Talk!

The big news was announced on Tuesday that Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will join current hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba at the table.

Kloots and Welteroth will join season 11 on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Both women have recently appeared as guest co-hosts on multiple episodes in October and November.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too," Kloots said.

"I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of The Talk," Welteroth aadded. "They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world."

The news comes a month after Eve announced in November that she was leaving the CBS daytime talk show after four seasons. The rapper said that she couldn't host the show from London, England, where she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are currently based and that she couldn't travel. She did note how much she adored her fellow co-hosts and that it was "true love" between them.

Eve's departure wasn't the first major shake-up on The Talk this year. In September, Marie Osmond announced that she too was leaving the show after just one season. Osbourne spoke to ET about the surprise exit later that month.

"We've had changes. People coming in and going," she said. "So we just go with the flow."

"I have to say that with four [hosts], we've got more time to talk," she added.

In November, Inaba told ET that they were actively looking for a new co-host and that the right chemistry was everything.

"We're going to make sure that while no one -- let's just make sure -- no one can replace Eve, we are going to look for somebody that brings a lot to the show and we will do our audience proud, I promise you," she said. "I just want somebody that's current, of the moment, educated, compassionate, that knows how to be a team player because when you're on a talk show like that and you go to work every day, the chemistry is important. We need to make sure there's the right chemistry, but we want somebody who has an interesting viewpoint, something new, brings something to the table, maybe doesn't always agree with us."

"That's important," Inaba continued. "That's how life is. Life is not about us all agreeing, it's about how you manage when you don't agree."