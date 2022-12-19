The 'Southern Hospitality' Mid-Season Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Season 1 of Southern Hospitality might be halfway over, but the drama's just getting started -- and ET has your exclusive first look at what's still to come on Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff.

The Republic crew's relationships are front and center in the sneak peek, with Leva threatening to fire Joe Bradley if he gets romantically involved with anyone from the club; cut to Joe making out with Mia Alario on a kiss-cam at a sporting event! Joe's feelings for Maddi Reese also bubble up, leading to a heated confrontation with Maddi's boyfriend, Trevor.

Elsewhere, Will Kulp and Emmy Sharrett's romance hits a speed bump or two, as questions of infidelity come to light within the group. On a happier note, both TJ Dinch and Mikel Simmons seemingly explore Charleston's gay dating scene -- just not with one another.

Of course, work issues play out as well, with Leva warning Grace Lilly to not use the phrase, "My p***y is sacred" in the captions of her photos promoting Leva's businesses.

"I stand by that," Grace Lilly tells her boss, "because my p***y is sacred."

Watch it all here:

The show is definitely living up to the promises Leva made to ET about it back at BravoCon.

"It's got a lot of old-school Vanderpump Rules vibes," she declared. "We're a hospitality city. it's entrepreneurial, it's coastal, it's kinda got Laguna Beach vibes. We're a beach town, you know what I mean? And we thrive on hospitality, so I think you're going to see a young, nightlife version of Charleston."

Southern Hospitality airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.