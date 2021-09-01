'The Sinner' Season 4 Sets October Premiere Date: Watch the Eerie Trailer

The Sinner is back to investigate another devastating crime.

The USA Network series digs into a new mystery when it kicks off the eight-episode fourth season on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, it was announced Wednesday.

In the newest chapter in the pseudo-anthology drama, now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago. He travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). But when an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.

A new minute-long trailer tees up the unsettling mystery that will consume Ambrose as he finds himself embroiled in the latest small-town misdeed. In the moody teaser, Ambrose tells a pair of cops that he witnessed the family's daughter walk up to the edge of the cliff. But her family has a hard time believing that it was actually her who disappeared from the bluff and Ambrose begins to have doubts.

As he digs deeper into the family, Ambrose discovers that they're not as innocent as they appear to be. Watch the season 4 trailer below.

Joining Pullman and Hecht in the upcoming installment are Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong and Michael Mosley. Jessica Biel serves as an executive producer.

For more on The Sinner, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.